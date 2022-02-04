AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 4

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on February 4.

This week's show featured two title matches, though one of the belts being defended is not an official All Elite Wrestling title.

Ricky Starks put the FTW Championship on the line against Jay Lethal. The challenger said he didn't want the title because it meant something to him, but he wanted to take something away from Starks that he loved.

We also saw the TNT Championship defended as Sammy Guevara squared off against Private Party's Isiah Kassidy.

The two non-title contests saw Evil Uno take on Adam Cole, and Thunder Rosa finally get her hands on Mercedes Martinez.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's episode of Rampage.