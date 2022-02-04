WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 4

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is officially on the Road to WrestleMania and Friday's SmackDown reflected as much, with a jam-packed show devoted to the top stars and stories that will define the Showcase of the Immortals this April.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman addressed the questions of the WWE Universe following the shocking actions of the advocate Sunday night at the Royal Rumble while Ronda Rousey made her return to the blue brand to announce her choice of opponents for wrestling's most prestigious night.

What went down on the most significant episode of SmackDown in nearly a year?

Find out with this recap of the February 4 broadcast.