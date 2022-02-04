NHL All-Star Game 2022 Rosters: Breaking Down All 4 Divisions

0 of 4

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NHL brings together its All-Stars in the most unique fashion of North America's four major sports leagues.

Instead of breaking its All-Star Game into rosters from two conferences, the NHL opted to give teams to all four of its divisions starting with the 2016 edition.

The Atlantic, Central, Metropolitan and Pacific divisions compete in a three-on-three tournament in which a majority of the NHL's top players are on display.

The Pacific Division, which features Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, won the current All-Star Game format on three occasions.

McDavid and Draisaitl are among the biggest stars playing in Saturday's event in Las Vegas. The competition is missing some star power due to the absences of Nathan MacKinnion for Central and Alexander Ovechkin from the Metropolitan roster.