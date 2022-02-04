Ranking the Top 10 Men's and Women's Wrestlers in WWE, AEW Right Now

2 of 12

10. CM Punk

9. AJ Styles

8. Cesaro

7. "Hangman" Adam Page

6. Gunther

Much like the women's side of things, the sheer number of male wrestlers turning in extraordinary work is almost unfathomable. Yet, here is a list consisting of five names who could go into the ring right now and deliver a five-star match with anyone.

Imagine being CM Punk, missing seven years of in-ring action, and returning to the squared circle as if nothing had happened. He has picked up right where he left off, most recently turning in 45 minutes of ring time with MJF in a much-anticipated main event that lived up to the expectations.

AJ Styles and Cesaro may be victims of so-so booking of late, but there is no taking away their abilities between the ropes or the fact that, after two-plus decades as professional wrestlers, they remain among the best WWE has to offer. Just ask Grayson Waller, Austin Theory or Ridge Holland, all of whom have benefited from working with them of late.

How loaded are the rosters of WWE and AEW? "Hangman" Adam Page is fresh off two five-star classics against Bryan Danielson on Dynamite, and he slots at No. 7 on this list. If that is not an indicator of the depth in the industry in the top two promotions, nothing is.

Gunther may have lost his previous name and its capital letters, but he will still chop the life out of you before rocking you with a forearm and driving you to the mat with a powerbomb. The Ring General earned his nickname and an argument could be made that he belongs higher on the list.