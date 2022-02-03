Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Shane McMahon, Johnny Knoxville, More

1 of 4

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that, despite initial plans for WrestleMania that included a feud with Seth Rollins, Shane McMahon appears to be gone from WWE for the time being.

Johnson also reported that McMahon is taking the brunt of the heat for the poor reception to the Men's Royal Rumble match as one of the top producers of the contest. McMahon was said to be "preoccupied" with his own booking in the match and "obviously frustrated the day of the show and that some believed that came from his ideas being shot down by Vince McMahon."

Before any of the backstage reports and innuendo became public, McMahon drew the ire of fans who did not understand why he was in the Rumble match in the first play and, more importantly, why it was he who had to eliminate Kevin Owens.

Johnson did note that McMahon is getting the heat now but once it blows over, he is expected back with the company in some role. That should not come as a surprise given his on-again, off-again relationship with his father's company.

There is no denying that the Men's Royal Rumble match underwhelmed the audience this year. The lack of storytelling and questionable booking decisions, like that time Madcap Moss eliminated AJ freaking Styles, left fans scratching their heads and denouncing one of the genuine fan-favorite matches of the year.

If McMahon was in charge of the majority of it, and responsible for the many changes that frustrated talent throughout the day, he absolutely should be held to the same standard that any other producer would be. The revelation that he was too worried about his own role in the match only earns him further scrutiny, if the report proves accurate.