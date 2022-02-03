Hawks' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

0 of 3

Wendell Cruz/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks are hard to figure out.

They ranked among last season's biggest surprises but find themselves among this season's biggest disappointments. They can look overpowering at times, and at others they seem like they can't get out of their own way.

Their lone constant—other than Trae Young's offensive mastery—is consistent inconsistency. They have had two losing streaks of five-plus games; each was immediately followed by a seven-game winning streak.

With just one week remaining before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk and his staff must decipher the true identity of this team to set realistic expectations and formulate a trade strategy to make them happen.

Let's dig into Atlanta's potential deadline dealings, then, with this comprehensive preview.