Hawks' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

Hawks' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, PredictionsFebruary 3, 2022
The Atlanta Hawks are hard to figure out.
They ranked among last season's biggest surprises but find themselves among this season's biggest disappointments. They can look overpowering at times, and at others they seem like they can't get out of their own way.
Their lone constant—other than Trae Young's offensive mastery—is consistent inconsistency. They have had two losing streaks of five-plus games; each was immediately followed by a seven-game winning streak.
With just one week remaining before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk and his staff must decipher the true identity of this team to set realistic expectations and formulate a trade strategy to make them happen.
Let's dig into Atlanta's potential deadline dealings, then, with this comprehensive preview.
Assets
If Atlanta considers itself a buyer, it has as much spending power as just about anyone.
The Hawks own all of their own first-round picks, plus the Charlotte Hornets' 2022 first-rounder with top-18 protection (technically, they have the Oklahoma City Thunder's first-rounder too, but it has lottery protection that's sure to kick in, which would transform it into two future seconds). Their roster offers everything from plug-and-play contributors to up-and-comers to financial relief, and they might be ready to use all of it.
"Everyone but Trae Young and Clint Capela are available," an assistant general manager told B/R's Jake Fischer.
John Collins might be the most fascinating trade chip, if only because he's in the first season of a five-year, $125 million deal. He has posted near-All-Star-quality numbers in the past, but his decreasing offensive role has hurt his volume stats and left him less than thrilled about his role. If the Hawks can add an impact player, Collins is probably their ticket to him.
Needs
Are the Hawks willing to put Collins on the table? Would they consider packaging him with a draft pick and an extra player like De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic or Danilo Gallinari?
If those answers land in the affirmative, then Atlanta can dream impossibly big.
That's enough to fetch a second star, which could take this club next level. Young is a soul-snatcher on the offensive end, but he too often has the spotlight all to himself. Landing a second impact player—a 20-something point-scoring wing who plays both ends—might be the move that gets this group back on track.
Barring something that dramatic, the Hawks could use an extra playmaker, a point-of-attack defender and (like most teams) more shooting.
Prediction
If the stars align for a major move, I think the Hawks make it happen.
This roster is begging for a consolidation deal. While they only have one true star, they have a ton of players in the above-average tier. Those are helpful, but it gets tricky to find the best way to play all of them, and paying everyone is probably impossible.
The question is whether that impact player is out there for the taking. They are a fascinating fit for Ben Simmons but far less so if they would have to take back Tobias Harris. Kicking the tires on Jerami Grant or Harrison Barnes might be worth it, but are those definite (and significant) upgrades? It would be great to forecast an internet-breaking blockbuster for Jaylen Brown or Pascal Siakam, but that almost certainly isn't happening.
A Simmons swap seems unlikely, though not impossible. Grant or Barnes could work for the right price. Players who should have Atlanta's full attention, though, are Marcus Smart and Derrick White. They feel relatively obtainable, would instantly upgrade the perimeter defense and work both alongside and in relief of Young. Getting either one feels like a 50-50 proposition at best, but if Atlanta can pry either one loose, it should.