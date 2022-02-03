College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2022 Schools Post-National Signing Day

0 of 4

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Texas A&M defeated Alabama during the 2021 season, ending the Crimson Tide's 19-game winning streak. A few months later, the Aggies can lay claim to having beat the Tide in another way: on the recruiting trail.

National signing day took place Wednesday, with the top recruits who didn't sign with colleges during December's early signing period again having the opportunity to send their national letters of intent to programs. And by the time the day was over, Texas A&M had the No. 1 2022 recruiting class in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Not only did Texas A&M edge Alabama (which ended up second), but it also had 330.61 points, which broke 247Sports' previous record of 327.91, set by the Crimson Tide's 2021 class. Will this lead to a shift in power in the SEC West in the near future? We'll have to wait to find out.

As for now, here's a closer look at the colleges that fared the best during the 2022 recruiting cycle.