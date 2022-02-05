Best Potential Landing Spots for JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 6

Don Wright/Associated Press

Most of the football world is focused on the upcoming Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. However, free agency is right around the corner as well.

The 30 teams not participating in the Super Bowl are already paying close attention to the looming market. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster should draw a fair bit of interest when free agency begins on March 16.

Smith-Schuster isn't going to garner as much attention as, say, Davante Adams. The Green Bay Packers wideout has become a perennial Pro Bowler, while Smith-Schuster hasn't been to the Pro Bowl since 2018. However, he still should be one of the top receiver targets in free agency.

Though he missed much of the season with a shoulder injury, Smith-Schuster battled back to start in Pittsburgh's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. While he had only 129 receiving yards in five games during the regular season, he had 831 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020.

Smith-Schuster might be inclined to return to Pittsburgh to help the next Steelers quarterback in the wake of Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. However, the 25-year-old may be planning to move on.

"It's been real, Pitt!" he said on Instagram (h/t Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports).

Where might Smith-Schuster wind up next? Here, you'll find a look at six potential landing spots based on factors like team need, supporting cast, 2022 outlook and projected cap space.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.