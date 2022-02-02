AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 2February 3, 2022
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 2
0 of 1
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
The hottest rivalry in AEW came to a head in Chicago Wednesday night on Dynamite as CM Punk battled MJF in a grudge match months in the making.
The product of verbal warfare that turned physical a week ago when MJF left the Second City Saint lying in the middle of the ring, the match headlined a broadcast that also featured The House of Black battling Death Triangle in an intensely personal tag team showdown.
What went down on the explosive episode and who emerged from the much-anticipated showdown with their arm raised in victory, bragging rights theirs?
Find out with this recap of the special Groundhog's Day episode.
Match Card
1 of 1
- CM Punk vs. MJF
- Death Triangle (Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King)
- Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose
X