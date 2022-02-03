Predicting Boldest Roster Moves for the 2022 NFL Offseason

0 of 6

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

While the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals prepare to face off in Super Bowl LVI, the league's other 30 teams are deep in offseason planning mode.

For some, the first order of business is getting out of salary-cap trouble and figuring out how to bring back impending unrestricted free agents.

For others, all their eggs are carefully stacked in the NFL draft basket as they hope the right rookie can come along and turn their franchise around.

And still others are hoping a splashy trade can put them on the road to success in 2022.

Whether it's via free agency, trades or the draft, there's plenty of potential for surprising moves this offseason.

We've made some particularly bold predictions—meaning trade destinations outside the typical chatter (see: Aaron Rodgers to Denver), big-name cuts and draft prospects bucking the conventional wisdom of where they should be selected and shooting up into Round 1.