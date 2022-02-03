Cavaliers' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

0 of 3

Bart Young/Getty Images

For the first time since LeBron James' second departure out of Northeast Ohio in 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a pulse.

Moreover, they have a playoff spot in hand (if the campaign closed today, at least) and tremendous growth potential.

What the front office must tackle between now and the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, though, is whether that growth should occur organically or be hurried along by a win-now trade.

That option and more will be explored in this comprehensive guide to Cleveland's trade season.