76ers' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
All NBA eyes are on the Philadelphia 76ers, and they aren't there for Joel Embiid's latest push for MVP honors.
Rather, teams are tracking the Sixers to see whether they finally grant Ben Simmons' trade wish between now and the Feb. 10 buzzer.
They don't have to make a move. While team president Daryl Morey's previous claims about this potentially dragging on four years was obvious posturing, the possibility this isn't resolved until the offseason feels increasingly more likely than not.
Having said that, Embiid's aforementioned dominance could have Philly thinking twice about not doing everything it can to maximize this season and make a run for championship bliss.
To sort this all out, we have put together a comprehensive guide concerning where the Sixers stand approaching the deadline and broken out the crystal ball to predict what's coming.
Assets
Simmons is the top player on the trade market. Full stop.
He might have his shortcomings at the offensive end, and his handling of his prolonged exit from Philly hasn't rubbed everyone the right way, but he has centerpiece talent. Drafted first overall in 2016, he lost his rookie season to injury and hasn't suited up once in this campaign, yet his resume still features three All-Star selections, two All-Defensive first-team nods and an All-NBA third-team honor.
The 25-year-old is a blur in the open court, explosive at the basket, a legitimate playmaker (at 6'11", no less) and as versatile as any defender in the Association. He has blue-chip talent, and it's evident even in this league of world-class hoopers. Contenders could see him as their missing piece. Rebuilders would love to build around him. His trade value should be unrivaled.
Looking past him, the Sixers could catch anyone's interest by dangling explosive combo guard Tyrese Maxey or hyperactive wing defender Matisse Thybulle. Philadelphia owes a future first to the Oklahoma City Thunder (2025 at the earliest) but otherwise has first-round picks to play with if the right deal comes along.
Needs
Is Simmons on the table? Because the answer to that question will reveal what the Sixers can expect to find on the open market.
If they wind up moving Simmons, the target is nothing less than a new co-star for Embiid.
"It really is important that the player we add to Joel, if we really want to take our odds from wherever we're at right now to something materially higher, it has to come back in an impact player," Morey said on 97.5 The Fanatic with Mike Missanelli (h/t Dan Lyons of SI.com). "If you trade one of these great players for multiple, it does not move your championship odds enough to make a difference."
Philly's list of co-star targets is almost a who's who of top-shelf shot-creators. It's possible some (or all) of these players won't be available before the offseason (at the earliest), but names like James Harden, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard and Jaylen Brown have been thrown around.
If the Sixers don't deal Simmons, then the needs list drops to niche roles like three-point shooting or pass-first point guard.
Prediction
It would be wonderful to predict a Simmons swap here. He would be back on the court, for now, and it would improve Embiid's odds of taking his immense talents to somewhere deep in the postseason.
But Morey hasn't masked the fact that he feels zero urgency to get a deal done. The only person who might be able to accelerate this is Embiid, who could publicly pressure the front office to get himself the help he needs. Instead, he has done the opposite.
"There's really no urgency to change anything," Embiid told reporters. "I think we've got everything we need. We're going to keep on going. I'm happy."
Maybe Embiid felt he needs to say that to pick up his locker room, but that sure sounds like a verbal green light for Morey to take this situation past the deadline if that is needed to find the perfect trade partner.
Perhaps a buzzer-beating offer gets something done ahead of the deadline, but it feels like that isn't happening. If forced to put odds on it, it's 25 percent Simmons is moved and 75 percent he stays (and stays off the court too).
Since these talks are ongoing and so massively critical to this club, though, there probably isn't enough time to swing a minor deal elsewhere. Maybe something for a cheap shooter materializes quickly, but if Simmons goes nowhere, Philadelphia probably stands pat.