76ers' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

All NBA eyes are on the Philadelphia 76ers, and they aren't there for Joel Embiid's latest push for MVP honors.

Rather, teams are tracking the Sixers to see whether they finally grant Ben Simmons' trade wish between now and the Feb. 10 buzzer.

They don't have to make a move. While team president Daryl Morey's previous claims about this potentially dragging on four years was obvious posturing, the possibility this isn't resolved until the offseason feels increasingly more likely than not.

Having said that, Embiid's aforementioned dominance could have Philly thinking twice about not doing everything it can to maximize this season and make a run for championship bliss.

To sort this all out, we have put together a comprehensive guide concerning where the Sixers stand approaching the deadline and broken out the crystal ball to predict what's coming.