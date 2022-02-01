WNBA Free Agency 2022: Analyzing Jonquel Jones, Biggest Contracts from Day 1

3 of 4

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

The Minnesota Lynx have been stuck in a state of limbo ever since Maya Moore announced she was stepping away from the WNBA ahead of the 2019 season.

As the key players responsible for winning four titles in seven years were steadily phased out, Minnesota has steered clear of a total rebuild. However, that has left the Lynx struggling to assemble another championship-caliber squad.

They lost in the first round of the 2019 playoffs and got swept by the Storm in the 2020 semifinals. Twenty-two wins and a third-place finish netted only a second-round exit at the hands of the Chicago Sky.

Looking ahead, Napheesa Collier's status is unknown because of her pregnancy. If Collier is out for the year, then securing another top-four finish could be an uphill climb.

No matter how things play out, this will be a year for the fans to savor, though, because it will be Sylvia Fowles' last in the league. The Lynx announced they re-signed the 2017 MVP, and she intends to retire once the season concludes.

Despite being in her age-35 season, Fowles continued to play near her peak in 2021, averaging 16.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 64.0 percent from the field. Perhaps the 6'6" center can carry Minnesota to playoff glory one more time.