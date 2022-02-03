2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Team USA's Gold Medal Hopefuls

0 of 9

Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Although the United States is typically among the leaders in medal count at every Olympics, there are significantly fewer golds available during the Winter Games.

For example, the country's all-time record is 10 golds at Salt Lake City in 2002. As a result, the margin for error is much thinner compared to the summer editions. Team USA, nevertheless, heads to the 2022 Beijing Olympics with several big-name stars and more key contenders with a chance to stand atop the podium.

Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin and Chloe Kim headline the contingent of previous gold-medal winners. Nathan Chen and Erin Jackson, meanwhile, are top athletes chasing their first gold.

Watching as many of the 109 events as possible is ideal, of course, but you simply might not be have the time to follow everything. And if you prefer to spend that time cheering for top Team USA contenders, be sure to track these athletes.