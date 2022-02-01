Ranking All 6 Superstars' Chances of Winning Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Championship has been in a state of flux since the Day 1 pay-per-view, for which multiple contenders were added every few days until Brock Lesnar ultimately won it from Big E.

The Beast Incarnate dropped the title to Bobby Lashley at Saturday's Royal Rumble, and The All Mighty must defend it against five other Superstars—including Lesnar—inside the Elimination Chamber on February 19.

In years past, the Elimination Chamber PPV has been one of the biggest obstacles on The Road to WrestleMania, with greats such as John Cena being unable to retain their titles ahead of The Show of Shows. Will the same hold true for Lashley? Who stands the best chance to win?

Let's take a look at all six competitors and rank their odds to walk out of the structure with the WWE Championship around their waist.