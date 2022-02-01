Ronda Rousey Needs a Manager, Loaded Men's Elimination Chamber, More Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The January 31 edition of WWE Raw had a lot of work to do after a disappointing Royal Rumble. The show needed to refocus the product and set its sights toward WrestleMania 38.

The best way to do that was set the stage for both Elimination Chamber and The Show of Shows.

Ronda Rousey returned to Raw with confidence, knowing she had her pick of the women's champions for 'Mania. However, she found herself overshadowed by Becky Lynch.

Big Time Becks wanted the main event with Rousey, but she first found another challenger in her way. Lita wanted a match with Lynch, and she would not take "no" for an answer.

The men's Elimination Chamber participants filled out quickly as five names stepped up to challenge Bobby Lashley. Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles and Austin Theory all earned their shot at gold.

Nikki A.S.H. hoped to refocus herself toward WrestleMania, but she could not overcome the rival she had picked for herself. Rhea Ripley took her down and likely set up a rough road for the Scot.

The future is bright, but the present is unclear. WWE has always given much on the Road to WrestleMania, and it's just a matter of how these coming weeks play out ahead of the April 2-3 showpiece.