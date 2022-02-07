Ranking the Best Players Supposedly on the Trade Block

0 of 11

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The quality of an NBA trade candidate is in the eye of the beholder, but a few of the best have obvious objective appeal.

You know the names by now: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes and several others have been hot topics for months. The trick, though, is drawing the line between who's really available and who's simply been tossed out by some unnamed executive as "potentially interesting." Inclusion here requires a long(ish) stay in the rumor mill, concrete reports or at least obvious circumstantial evidence suggesting a trade is realistic.

Notable names like Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, James Harden and Russell Westbrook fail those tests. They won't appear here.

Rankings will consider past and projected productivity alongside contract status. These are the best players available.