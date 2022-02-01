Rams vs. Bengals: Winner and Score Predictions for Super Bowl 56

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in suburban Los Angeles for Super Bowl 56, despite the AFC representative technically being the home team this year.

The battle between the driven, veteran Rams squad and the carefree young team headed by quarterback Joe Burrow will be the first Super Bowl in 20 seasons not to feature Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger or the San Francisco 49ers, bringing a freshness to the premier game it needed.

But who walks away with the world championship?

Is it the Bengals, here against all odds and expectations? They knocked off four-time AFC Championship participants the Kansas City Chiefs to earn their way to LA and the biggest game of their lives, fueled by the unshakable demeanor of second-year QB Burrow and dynamic wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

Or is the Rams, a team made up of veteran players and unknowns who embody the grit, toughness and a next-man-up mentality?

On paper, the answer seems fairly obvious but there is one match-up in particular that could be the difference between the Rams and head coach Sean McVay's euphoric moment and the crowning of a new king of the jungle in Burrow and Co.