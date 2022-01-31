WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 31

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 31.

This was the post-Royal Rumble episode, so that means this was the first official Raw on The Road to WrestleMania 38 on April 3.

Following his huge victory over Brock Lesnar on Saturday, Bobby Lashley arrived at Raw to celebrate his second reign as WWE champion alongside his loyal manager, MVP.

Speaking of The Beast, after he lost to Lashley at The Royal Rumble, he entered the men's Rumble match at No. 30 and proceeded to win the whole thing. Monday night, he chose his opponent for WrestleMania.

We also saw the return of Ronda Rousey during the women's Rumble. Not only did she make a comeback, but she ended up winning the match. She showed up Monday night to celebrate her win and let everyone know exactly how she feels.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.