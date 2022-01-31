WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 31

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 31February 1, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 31.
This was the post-Royal Rumble episode, so that means this was the first official Raw on The Road to WrestleMania 38 on April 3.
Following his huge victory over Brock Lesnar on Saturday, Bobby Lashley arrived at Raw to celebrate his second reign as WWE champion alongside his loyal manager, MVP.
Speaking of The Beast, after he lost to Lashley at The Royal Rumble, he entered the men's Rumble match at No. 30 and proceeded to win the whole thing. Monday night, he chose his opponent for WrestleMania.
We also saw the return of Ronda Rousey during the women's Rumble. Not only did she make a comeback, but she ended up winning the match. She showed up Monday night to celebrate her win and let everyone know exactly how she feels.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.
Monday's Lineup
Adam Pearce opened the show and said Lashley would be defending the WWE title inside Elimination Chamber. This brought out the sharply dressed WWE champion and MVP to respond.
The All Mighty proclaimed himself to be better at everything than Lesnar and voiced his displeasure at having to defend the title against five opponents at once.
The Beast made his way out in his gear like he was ready to fight. He mocked Lashley for taking pride in a win that was facilitated by Roman Reigns. He said he's actually not mad at Lashley. He's mad at Reigns and Paul Heyman.
Lesnar declared he would face Reigns at WrestleMania, but he also said he expects it to be a title vs. title match, so he challenged Lashley to a WWE Championship match on Raw. MVP told him to go to the end of the line. Lesnar called Lashley a chicken s--t, but MVP talked Lashley out of engaging.
Pearce named Lesnar as one of the participants in the Elimination Chamber to end the segment.
Grade: B-
Analysis
The tease of seeing Lesnar's first match on Raw in almost 20 years clearly got the crowd excited, so there was genuine heat when Lashley and MVP walked away.
Everybody did a good job in this segment. Lashley looked irate, MVP played the voice of reason and Lesnar looked as confident as ever.
While the fans in attendance might be disappointed we didn't get a rematch, the segment worked because it set up Lesnar's bout for WrestleMania and created the possibility of a title unification at the show if he wins the WWE title back.
Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley
The two former partners and women's tag team champions stepped into the ring to settle their differences this week on Raw.
Nikki ran at Ripley after the bell, but the powerhouse easily knocked her down with a shoulder block. She picked up the Almost Superhero and slammed her before Nikki hit a low dropkick.
Ripley powered her up for a vertical suplex and walked around with her before dropping Nikki on her back. The masked fighter suckered Ripley into a trap with the ring apron and beat her down mercilessly.
We returned from a break to see Nikki still in control. She climbed to the middle rope for a tornado DDT, but Ripley pushed her away and started to make her comeback.
She drilled the Almost Superhero with a hard dropkick to the side of the face. She scored a two-count with a northern lights suplex before Nikki hit the tornado DDT she attempted earlier. Ripley countered a suplex and hit the Riptide for the win.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was a decent match, but this did not feel like the blowoff to a feud like it should be. It felt like a random match on any other Monday.
We have seen both Nikki and Ripley put on much better performances, and we have seen both women go to extremes at times, so it was clear they held back in this one.
Knowing WWE, there is a good chance this feud is not over yet, so maybe their next encounter will up the intensity to levels both women can easily reach.
The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio
In a somewhat random matchup, The Miz took on Dominik Mysterio in the second match of the night. Rey was there with his son but Maryse was nowhere to be seen.
The A-Lister taunted Rey before he and Dom locked up and he forced the younger star to the corner. Dom hit him with a hard right hand and The Miz almost looked impressed.
The Miz avoided the 619 and got into an argument with Rey before hanging his son up on the middle rope. He shoved Rey and ran back to the ring to avoid his response. The Miz pretended like Rey tripped him and got him kicked from ringside.
The distraction allowed him to hit Dom with the Skull-Crushing Finale for the win.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was a short match but it displayed why The Miz is a great heel. He knows exactly what his job is and does what he needs to do to make his opponents look like the hero.
The dirty way he won is perfectly in line with his character, but it seems like this was more than just another random match. This could be the start of a feud between The Miz and the Mysterios.
This bout wasn't anything special in terms of the in-ring action, but it opened the door for a potentially interesting storyline to develop.
Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory
Kevin Owens and Austin Theory battled for one of the four remaining spots inside the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. Before the match took place, Seth Rollins and Owens had a quick promo segment.
The match got started and Owens went after Theory with a barrage of chops to the chest. He knocked Vince McMahon's pet project down with a shoulder tackle and followed up with a senton.
Theory began to fight back and cornered Owens for a series of body shots, but Owens used his veteran experience to regain the upper hand almost immediately.
The egg thief avoided a cannonball, so KO followed him out of the ring, threw him into the barricade and hit the cannonball anyway. Theory slammed Owens onto the stairs as the show cut to a break.
We returned to see Theory setting up for a superplex. KO fought him off but missed a moonsault and ended up on the receiving end of a backbreaker. They traded big moves back and forth without either man scoring the pin.
Owens stuck him with a superkick and hit a senton bomb for a close two-count. The Prize Fighter hit a fisherman's buster from the middle rope, but Theory got his foot on the bottom rope to break the pin.
Theory avoided a powerbomb on the apron and hit his finisher for the win.
Grade: B+
Analysis
This was a fun performance that allowed both Superstars to show off their complete sets of skills. We even saw Owens do a moonsault and he barely ever breaks that move out anymore.
Theory winning isn't surprising, but KO might have been a better choice for the Chamber since he clearly likes to take risks from time to time.
With how well they worked together, it would be easy to imagine WWE making this a feud at some point. They had a lot of chemistry.