WWE and AEW Midcard Talent Ready for a World Championship Title Feud

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Even with all of the departures, as well as other names rumored to be arriving soon, the WWE and All Elite Wrestling rosters are bursting with young, exciting talent who could break out at any moment.

AEW has done an excellent job of featuring the faces of today while also building the foundation for the future. The AEW World Championship and the AEW Women's World Championship have been held by only a handful of people who have successfully embodied what the promotion is all about.

Although WWE has been lacking in the star-making department over the last year or so, there are several Superstars who could well win either the WWE or the Universal Championship in the coming years. The women's division is also filled with plenty of promising prospects.

Heading into WrestleMania 38, WWE has stacked its main event scenes with the biggest stars possible: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. However, it wouldn't hurt to start elevating some midcard competitors in the coming months and see if they'll sink or swim when the lights are brightest.

The same can be said for the top title pictures in AEW, with Revolution and Double or Nothing fast approaching. Adam Page and Lance Archer are having a fine feud over the AEW title, but there a number of names the company has already begun to prepare for a push at the main event level who can realistically oppose Hangman sooner than later.

Here are seven stars who are ready to contend for world championship gold in their respective promotions.