WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card Predictions After Royal Rumble 2022 Results

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Royal Rumble may be in the rearview mirror on this Road to WrestleMania 38 but in its wake, fans have a taste of what they can expect come April 2 and 3 in Dallas.

The card, star-studded at its top thanks to Royal Rumble match victories for both Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, is likely to feature some highly personal battles, high-stakes championship encounters, and two matches with their roots all the way back at last August's SummerSlam event.

What are those matches and why should fans expect to see them unfold at The Showcase of the Immortals?

Take a look with these early card predictions for wrestling's most exciting extravaganza.