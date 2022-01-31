Quick Takes: Adam Page the Afterthought, WWE Royal Rumble, Shane McMahon, More

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

WWE's Royal Rumble 2022 event last Saturday night sent shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe and featured some significant storyline developments. Not everything was well received by the live crowd, but it was entertaining enough to warrant a thumbs-up from most fans.

Among the surprise entrants in the men's Rumble was none other than Shane McMahon, who Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Kellie Haulotte) confirmed will be back on WWE TV as a regular through WrestleMania 38.

McMahon is not needed on WWE programming in any way right now, especially with WrestleMania 38 fast approaching. That's an indictment on how thin the roster is on both brands following the company's many releases, whereas All Elite Wrestling has had the exact opposite issue lately.

AEW's roster has become so enriched with top-tier talent that Adam Page has been unfortunately been impacted in a negative way. He has ended only a handful of Dynamite shows since becoming AEW world champion and hasn't at all felt like the face of the promotion.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will tackle what AEW must avoid with Page, fallout from the Royal Rumble, Shane's status for WrestleMania and more.