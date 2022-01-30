Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule: NBC TV Coverage and Live Stream Features

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Olympics went to China for the first time in 2008, when the Summer Games were held in Beijing. Now it's time for the Winter Games to be held in the city.

The start of the 2022 Winter Olympics is drawing near, and the opening ceremony is set for Friday. Before that, several sports will begin play, with the curling, hockey and freestyle skiing events getting underway Wednesday and Thursday.

This will be the second straight Olympics to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were postponed for a year, and while the 2022 Winter Olympics will take place as scheduled, attendance will be limited.

Here's everything else you need to know as the start of the Winter Games quickly approaches.

2022 Winter Olympics Information

Dates: Feb. 2-20

TV: NBC, USA Network

Live Stream: Peacock

Schedule: A full broadcast schedule can be found at NBCOlympics.com.

Preview

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, Norway made history by winning 39 medals. That broke the record for most medals won at a single Winter Games, which was previously held by the United States (37 in 2010). And the Norwegians also captured 14 golds, tied with Germany for the most that year.

It seems that Norway is set to have another strong showing at the Winter Olympics. In Gracenote's most recent medal projections, it predicts that the Norwegians will set a new record by winning 45 medals, including 22 golds.

Gracenote's projections have the Russian Olympic Committee (32 medals), Germany (25), the United States (22) and Canada (22) rounding out the top five.

Of course, these are merely predictions, and another country could be atop the medal table come Feb. 20, when the closing ceremony takes place. However, Norway's track record at the Games suggests it is in a good position to enjoy more success.

The U.S. has fared well in recent Winter Games, which included its historic showing in 2010. Since then, it ranked second with 28 medals in 2014 and then collected 24 medals in 2018, the fourth-most at those Olympics.

Among the top American athletes to watch will be alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin. The 26-year-old has won gold at each of the past two Winter Games, and she has a good opportunity to keep that streak going considering she's aiming to compete in five events in Beijing.

Figure skater Nathan Chen could also have an impressive showing for the U.S. The 22-year-old has never claimed Olympic gold, but he's won six straight U.S. championships and three straight world championships, so he appears poised to break through in Beijing.

Although Olympic competitions will begin Wednesday and the opening ceremony is set for Friday, there won't be any medals awarded until Saturday. From then, there will be medals up for grabs every day through the end of the Games.