Biggest Takeaways from WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Results

2 of 6

Make no mistake about it: Seth Rollins is living rent-free in the head of Roman Reigns following this classic encounter for the Universal Championship.

Dressed in gear from his days with The Shield, the legendary faction's music accompanying him as he made his way through the masses inside The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, The Visionary threw The Head of the Table off his game from the get-go.

He absorbed everything Reigns threw at him and laughed, then extended his hand for the fist bump that was a trademark of The Hounds of Justice a decade earlier.

So shaken was Reigns that he refused to relinquish the guillotine choke when Rollins made it to the ropes, resulting in a disqualification finish that may have drawn the ire of fans online but was logical and paid off the story told throughout.

The extraordinary storytelling elevated the match beyond being merely great. Now, Rollins knows he is in Reigns' head, and the cool demeanor the champion portrays when he makes his way to the ring every week is just a facade.

The Visionary has The Tribal Chief's number. He shook Reigns in a way no one has been able to, including Brock Lesnar. What that means for him moving forward, especially with The Big Dog seemingly on a collision course for a WrestleMania showdown, remains to be seen.

Perhaps a date at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia come Feb. 19, with the title on the line, awaits the former Shield teammates.