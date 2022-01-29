WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The 2022 Royal Rumble is officially upon us, and that means WWE and every Superstar on its roster is now on The Road to WrestleMania 38.

The Rumble is a fan favorite event for its unpredictability and surprise entrants into the titular Rumble matches. This year, WWE has already revealed some of the participants it would have used to shock fans in past years.

Mickie James, Summer Rae, Johnny Knoxville and Michelle McCool are just some of the special entrants WWE has planned, but with spots still open in the men's and women's matches, management may have a few tricks up its sleeve.

Let's look at everything you need to know about Saturday's Royal Rumble premium live event.