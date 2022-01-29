WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match CardJanuary 29, 2022
WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card
The 2022 Royal Rumble is officially upon us, and that means WWE and every Superstar on its roster is now on The Road to WrestleMania 38.
The Rumble is a fan favorite event for its unpredictability and surprise entrants into the titular Rumble matches. This year, WWE has already revealed some of the participants it would have used to shock fans in past years.
Mickie James, Summer Rae, Johnny Knoxville and Michelle McCool are just some of the special entrants WWE has planned, but with spots still open in the men's and women's matches, management may have a few tricks up its sleeve.
Let's look at everything you need to know about Saturday's Royal Rumble premium live event.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Royal Rumble Card
- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship)
- The Miz and Maryse vs. Edge and Beth Phoenix
- Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop (Raw Women's Championship)
- Women's Royal Rumble
- Men's Royal Rumble
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch the Royal Rumble. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on Peacock and WWE Network.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
Other Royal Rumble Thoughts
There are several spots still open in the men's and women's Rumble matches, and fans have been speculating about legends and potential forbidden door possibilities.
We also have to think about NXT call-ups and injured Superstars who might be ready to return. We all thought Sasha Banks would be out several weeks, but SmackDown proved us wrong, so others could be set to show up on Saturday, too.
Bayley could be ready to return, and if she does, she will be a heavy favorite to win the women's match. When it comes to legends, tons of people are available and capable of competing. Jeff Jarrett and X-Pac both got physical at a recent GCW show, so they are both potential entrants.
Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Tommaso Ciampa, Raquel Gonzalez and Io Shirai are all possibilities from NXT along with backstage talents like Adam Pearce.