The Favorites and Long Shots to Consider in WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Matches

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

If WWE is looking to avoid a Champion vs. Champion match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, one of them is probably going to have to drop their title Saturday night in St. Louis. Considering Lesnar just won his at the Day 1 pay-per-view earlier this month, it is unlikely to be The Beast.

What better way for Reigns to suffer both a downfall, laugh it off and remain the face of the place with a shocking entry into the Royal Rumble and a win to set up his showdown with his rival?

It is the sort of booking that is both genius and infuriating, if only because fans will be expecting anyone else, only for the top star in the company to come from out of nowhere and steal the win from a Big E or Kevin Owens.

Such a creative decision will result in backlash from some fans, but in a year where there is no obvious winner, going with a sure thing like Reigns rather than wasting a Rumble win on someone who will not ever have a realistic opportunity to build on it is the right call.

Do not be surprised to see The Tribal Chief standing tall to close out the pay-per-view, even if it's not with his Universal Championship.