Big E, Cody Rhodes and AEW, WWE Stars off to Rough Starts in 2022

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Finally, it would be foolish not to mention how there are tons of wrestlers in both companies who are in a bad spot due to not being seen all that often and only losing when they do appear.

Mace might as well not be a member of the SmackDown roster. He's never used in any capacity.

Jinder Mahal and Shanky are only on television when they're losing and weren't deemed worthy of competing in the Royal Rumble.

Chaos Project, TH2 and the resident jobbers of AEW are in the same boat. There isn't much positivity flowing in the direction of someone like JD Drake, who appeared twice on Dark and lost both of those matches during a month where the leader of his faction, Peter Avalon, seems to no longer be under his former contract.

Most enhancement talent won't break out of this pattern, so it's less of a rough start and more business as usual, but it's still not how anyone would want their careers to look so soon into the new year.

Even someone like Cesaro, who should be doing at least something of value, has wrestled three times and lost all those matches—one of which turned into a handicap match that he still lost alongside Ricochet. He wasn't in the Royal Rumble, either, which is a massive downgrade from where he was at this point in 2021.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.