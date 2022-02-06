WWE and AEW Stars Trending Toward Leaving the Companies in 2022

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

For the past two years, WWE has been on a firing spree. In 2021 alone, more than 80 pink slips were handed out because of supposed budget cuts. More can come at any moment in this environment, whether those wrestlers actively quit or are forced out of their jobs.

This week even saw Shane McMahon out the door. Mustafa Ali, meanwhile, awaits his requested exit.

Lately, some of the original AEW talent's contracts have been expiring, with CEO Tony Khan exercising his right not to renew them. Wrestlers like Marko Stunt have started taking bookings elsewhere, signaling more than a few stars are not full-time members of the roster anymore.

Sometimes, the writing is on the wall about a wrestler's future. Because of bad booking, a lack of screen time or little projected value, fans can often guess who may be on the outs soon enough.

By no means does this mean wishing for their release, but let's keep all this in mind and look at some of the stars from WWE and AEW who are trending toward possibly leaving this year.