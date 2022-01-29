AFC Championship Game 2022: Bengals vs. Chiefs Comments and Stat Predictions

0 of 3

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will make their fourth consecutive appearance in the AFC Championship Game, but they'll be greeted by a new challenger in the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes once again has the offense playing incredibly well. They may not have been consistently dominant in the regular season, but they have stepped up their game when it matters most.

After scoring 42 in a rout over the Steelers, the offense continued to catch fire against the Bills, dropping 42 again in an overtime win over Josh Allen and the Bills.

The Bengals have been out to gain respect from the outset of the season. One year after missing the playoffs entirely, Joe Burrow has taken the Bengals on a meteoric rise that finds them one win away from the Super Bowl.

The storylines abound in this one as Mahomes and the Chiefs look to continue their AFC dominance while the Bengals try to emerge as a new favorite in the conference.

Here's the latest from the team's stars and some predictions for the stats we will see from the top players on both sides.