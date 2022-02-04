Checking in on the Biggest WWE Stars Released over the Last 2 Years

0 of 15

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has released many great wrestlers, but the last two years have stood out for the sheer number of performers who were let go.

Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, Rusev, Samoa Joe, Aleister Black, The Revival, The Good Brothers and more stand out immediately. This is not including recent releases who are still stuck in their 90-day non-compete clauses.

The wrestling landscape has evolved since these releases and will continue to do so. This goes beyond just All Elite Wrestling, WWE's closest competition. These stars have gone to Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, National Wrestling Alliance, Game Changer Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and more.

After James' surprise appearance in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match as Impact Knockouts champion last weekend, it is the perfect time to check in on where these wrestlers landed post-release.

This doesn't include wrestlers who let their contracts expire, such as Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Paul Wight, or those who have not been released long enough to redefine themselves like Hit Row, Keith Lee or Toni Storm.

The focus will be those who have had enough time to choose their new path, exploring what they have managed to do outside WWE in a unique wrestling landscape. This is about the talent who were stars in WWE or became stars once they left.