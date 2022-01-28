BS Meter for Latest UFC Fight Rumors and Speculation

0 of 5

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

All of a sudden, UFC fans have some time on their hands.

Six days past the year's first pay-per-view extravaganza in southern California and eight days ahead of its next televised show in Las Vegas, Octagonal die-hards can look at the bigger picture.

Who'll fight next? What titles will be at stake? Will any non-MMA stars climb into the cage?

Which can only mean one thing: It's BS Meter time!

The B/R combat sports team got together to scan the up-to-the-minute rumors in order to apply a tag indicating how close each suggestion is to happening.

Read on to see what we came up with, and let us know how we did with a line or two in the comments.