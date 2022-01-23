Francis Ngannou and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 270

0 of 8

Go big or go home.

When up against a Saturday evening/night sports schedule that included a pair of NFL playoff games alongside a slate of action in both the NHL and NBA, the UFC had no choice but to follow that mantra.

The MMA conglomerate did so with an 11-bout card at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California that was topped by a heavyweight duel between former training partners in possession of title belts.

Full-fledged champion Francis Ngannou met interim claimant Cyril Gane in the first defense of the top-shelf honors he won with a vicious KO of Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 last March.

That title bout was supported by a co-main trilogy fight between flyweight champ Brandon Moreno and the man from whom he won the belt in June, Deiveson Figueiredo. The two had met six months earlier as well in a bout that ended in a five-round majority draw.

The ESPN+ broadcast team included familiar voices in familiar places, including Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan at cageside while Megan Olivi worked the room with breaking news and feature pieces and Din Thomas chimed in intermittently with tactical analysis.

The B/R combat sports team was in position to assemble its list of definitive winners and losers, too.

