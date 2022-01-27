The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match Card

1 of 8

Q: Do you see Kevin Owens playing a role in the outcome of the Universal Championship match? If so, what would it be?

I don't expect Owens to play a role in the finish. Seth Rollins will be going into it as the fan favorite, and it would make sense for him to win clean if he is going to claim the title.

Meanwhile, KO is likely to be more focused on the men's Rumble match. He has an outside chance to win, which I think goes up if The Visionary defeats Roman Reigns on his own.

Q: Taking logic and booking out of the equation, who would you be happiest to see win the men's Rumble and why?

Few moments are more prestigious than winning the Royal Rumble. While not everyone has been able to become a lasting star after a victory in the men's match, the victory sticks. It changes careers.

Since Mustafa Ali will eventually be on his way out, the veteran who stands out as needing that true boost is Cesaro.

The Swiss Superman has earned a spotlight that WWE refuses to give him while earning the respect and admiration of his fellow performers. He won't win it, but he should.

Q: If you were betting $1,000 on the women's Rumble, who would you pick to win and why?

I can't shake the feeling that Ronda Rousey is coming back to WWE and will be fighting Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Recent rumors have circulated quickly, and the company will want to make a huge splash upon her return.

While I'd prefer Bianca Belair to repeat or a fresh winner like Rhea Ripley or Liv Morgan, it's hard to bet against The Baddesst Woman on the Planet if she is making a surprise return to the ring on Saturday.