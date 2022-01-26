AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 26

2 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Sammy Guevara became interim TNT champion in the absence of rightful champion Cody Rhodes. Wednesday, they battled in a ladder match to determine the undisputed titleholder, kicking off the show with a blockbuster contest.

Utilizing his size and strength advantage, Rhodes dominated early, taking the fight to the floor. Guevara halted his momentum with a cutter on the floor, flattening The American Nightmare but also driving the air out of himself and injuring his lower back in the process.

Moments later, back inside the ring, Rhodes delivered an awe-inspiring superplex from the ladder, drawing a huge pop from fans and leaving both men in a crumpled heap.

Back from the break, Rhodes sent The Spanish God midsection-first onto the steel bars of the ladder, then trapped him in the figure four through the rungs.

Fired up by wicked chops to the chest, Guevara mounted a momentary comeback with a pair of clotheslines but Rhodes dropped him to remain in control. In one of the damndest moments in recent ladder match history, Guevara leapfrogged to the tippy top of one ladder and delivered a cutter that brought Rhodes crashing to the mat.

With both wrestlers spread across two ladders, Rhodes delivered Cross Rhodes, leaving his opponent writhing in pain. He recovered, driven by desperation, and joined Rhodes on a ladder. Both men dangled from the belt holder before crashing to the mat below.

Fuego del Sol, the best friend of both competitors, tried to talk sense into Rhodes but ate a Tiger Driver '98. Guevara wiped out Rhodes with a dive then downed him with GTH on the floor. From there, he produced an mountainous ladder, draped Rhodes across another and proceeded to deliver a swanton bomb onto his opponent.

Both men fought atop the ladder before Guevara blasted Rhodes with one of the belts, knocking him to the mat. Guevara finally secured the titles and scored the biggest win of his career.

Result

Guevara defeated Rhodes to become undisputed TNT champion

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was a phenomenal effort by Rhodes and Guevara. They busted their asses to put over the match itself but more importantly, the prize they fought for. The TNT title was absolutely elevated by way of the brutality and chaos that ensued from the opening bell.

Ladder matches are beyond overdone at this point, and there was a spot or two that definitely didn't need to happen to ensure the quality of it. The Cross Rhodes, with its full-body twist, left little room for error and could easily have ended in disaster.

It didn't, though, and the right guy went over. What this means for Rhodes, and how he reacts to (or tries to explain away) the outcome will define his character moving forward.