NCAA Tournament 2022: Stock Watch for Bubble Teams with February Approaching

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

With a little over six weeks remaining until Selection Sunday, the "bubble" for the 2022 men's NCAA tournament is a crowded mess of teams picking up big wins and other teams adding questionable losses left and right.

So, you know, business as usual.

Who are the teams making positive strides, though? And which ones are in freefall mode, making room for the teams on the rise?

Based on each team's five most recent games, we've highlighted the ones that have moved the most in each direction over the past couple of weeks.

Not every team currently on the bubble will appear here. For example, the SEC's Florida, Mississippi State and Texas A&M are all close to the projected cut line right now, but none of them have moved much recently.

But the ACC's Miami, North Carolina and Wake Forest?

They've moved a ton.

Teams are presented in no particular order, outside of oscillating between Stock Up and Stock Down.

NET and RES/QUAL metrics are current through the start of play on Thursday, Jan. 27 and are courtesy of BartTorvik.