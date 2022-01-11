2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: January 11 Projection of the Field of 68

7 of 8

Emil Lippe/Associated Press

No. 4: LSU Tigers (14-1, NET: 4, RES: 3.5, QUAL: 8.0)

We've got a tough call for the fourth No. 1 seed as a result of losses by both Duke and Kansas this past weekend.

Kansas still has a solid case as far as the metrics are concerned (NET: 9, RES: 9.0, QUAL: 5.7), but we can do better than a two-loss team with just two Quadrant 1 wins and a bad loss to Dayton.

UCLA has a great home win over Villanova and just the one loss to Gonzaga, but the Bruins are 20th in the NET right now. Fellow Pac-12 contender Arizona has better metrics, but just the one Quadrant 1 win (at Illinois).

So LSU gets the nod for a projected No. 1 seed for what is very likely the first time in my bracket-projecting career. The Tigers have four Quadrant 1 wins, two of which (vs. Kentucky; vs. Tennessee) have come in the past week. Per KenPom, they have the most efficient defense in the country, and it's not all that close.

No. 3: Auburn Tigers (14-1, NET: 6, RES: 2.5, QUAL: 10.3)

It's a crying shame that Auburn lost that double-overtime game against Connecticut in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis, or else we could have been treated to a championship showdown between Auburn and Baylor. As is, that thriller against the Huskies is still the only game the Tigers have lost this season, and they have won four straight against Murray State, LSU, South Carolina and Florida by at least a dozen points each.

There's a great big "welcome to basketball season" game for SEC football fans on Tuesday night when Auburn travels to Alabama. A road win in Tuscaloosa would really cement the Tigers as one of the top contenders for the national championship.

No. 2: Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2, NET: 5, RES: 28.0, QUAL: 2.0)

Gonzaga has played eight games against teams outside the KenPom top 200, winning each of them by at least 25 points. Hence the substantial difference between the Zags' Resume metrics and Quality metrics. They'll eventually face stiffer competition than usual in the WCC with BYU, Saint Mary's and San Francisco all in the running for a tournament bid, but they might/should still run the table to secure the No. 1 seed in the West Region.

No. 1: Baylor Bears (15-0, NET: 1, RES: 1.0, QUAL: 2.0)

Baylor is running away with the No. 1 overall seed to such a laughable degree that the Bears could lose their home games against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State this week and perhaps still be No. 1 overall next Tuesday.

Baylor was tested by Iowa State, Oklahoma and TCU, but beating this team for a full 40 minutes is going to take a special kind of effort. The Bears will very likely suffer at least one loss before the NCAA tournament, but they are the "as long as they don't go ice cold from three-point range" favorite to win it all.