2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Late December Projection of the Field of 68

Last Team In: Virginia Tech Hokies (8-4, NET: 28, KP: 22)

Virginia Tech's resume leaves a lot to be desired. However, the metrics adore the Hokies, and, come on, the ACC isn't seriously going to be a three-bid league, right? (The only other ACC teams in this projection are Duke, North Carolina and Wake Forest.) VT's 86-49 destruction of St. Bonaventure this past Friday both knocked the Bonnies out of the conversation and pushed the Hokies just over the cut line in advance of back-to-back road games against Duke and UNC.

Second-to-Last In: Northwestern Wildcats (7-2, NET: 42, KP: 36)

Since our last projection, Northwestern has merely played home games against NJIT and Illinois Springfield. But between all the losses by the likes of Marquette, Utah State and Wichita State and the fact that close November losses to Providence and Wake Forest look even better now than they did two weeks ago, welcome to the field, Wildcats. With Pete Nance leading the way, they should at least be respectable in Big Ten play after going 19-58 the past four seasons.

Third-to-Last In: Memphis Tigers (6-4, NET: 55, KP: 31)

It's a shame Memphis was unable to play its game against Tennessee this past Saturday because of COVID-19 issues. However, the Tigers did get a huge win over then AP No. 6 Alabama one week ago, putting an end to an embarrassing four-game losing skid. They'll need to be just about flawless in AAC play to hang onto this spot in the field, though, since there simply aren't any quality wins to be found outside of the two games against Houston.

Fourth-to-Last In: Saint Mary's Gaels (10-3, NET: 53, KP: 39)

I'm rapidly losing faith in the possibility of a four-bid WCC, as the Saint Mary's resume is falling apart at the seems. Wins away from home over Notre Dame, Oregon and Utah State no longer look as impressive, and the 63-53 neutral-site loss to San Diego State this past Friday may well serve as a mid-major bubble tiebreaker of sorts. The home game against Missouri State this Wednesday is a must-win affair for the Gaels, and they'll probably need to go at least 12-4 in league play to have a case for an at-large bid.

Fifth-to-Last In: San Diego State Aztecs (7-3, NET: 64, KP: 41)

How's this for bizarre? The Aztecs shot 36.4 percent from inside the arc and 70.0 percent beyond it in the much-needed, aforementioned win over Saint Mary's. That was a huge one for a team that is 0-3 in Quadrant 1 games with losses away from home against BYU, Michigan and USC.

As far as the NET is concerned, the Mountain West is in great shape to be a multi-bid league. Wyoming, Colorado State and Utah State are all in the top 50 with Fresno State, San Diego State and Boise State hovering in the 60-81 range. Should be quite a few Quadrant 1 opportunities in league play. It's really just a question of which member of that sextet will produce the best case for an at-large bid in a few months. For now, I like SDSU to do so.