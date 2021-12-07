2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Early December Projection of the Field of 68

7 of 8

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2, KenPom: 1, NET: 8)

Gonzaga remaining on the No. 1 seed line with two losses might be a bit controversial. However, the Zags are still No. 1 on KenPom and, frankly, there aren't any other great candidates for this spot right now.

UCLA is our No. 5 overall seed, and the Bruins got smoked by Gonzaga. Alabama is at No. 6 and did just beat Gonzaga, but the Crimson Tide also lost to Iona and their second-best win was against Drake. At least Gonzaga has two quality wins (UCLA and Texas) and no bad losses.

The SEC does incredibly have six teams in our top 18 right now, though, as well as nine total teams in the projected field. If anyone manages to go 14-4 or better in that league, it is going to have a nearly undeniable argument for a spot on the top seed line.

No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (7-1, KenPom: 7, NET: 10)

The last time we saw Duke, it went ice cold in the second half of a meltdown loss at Ohio State. Hard to believe a team with this much talent could be held to 13 points for more than 16 minutes by a team that needed a last-second miracle to win its season opener against Akron, but that's precisely what happened thanks to a combination of foul trouble and sub-par shooting.

But a road loss to a projected No. 6 seed isn't a big deal when it's your only loss and you already have neutral-site victories over Gonzaga and Kentucky. If the Blue Devils drop more than a couple of games against an ACC slate in which they are the only team currently in the KenPom Top 25, though, that'll be another story.

No. 2 Baylor Bears (8-0, KenPom: 3, NET: 6)

The reigning national champions thrived in the Battle 4 Atlantis, defeating Arizona State, VCU and Michigan State on consecutive days. The Bears then came home and destroyed poor Arkansas-Pine Bluff by a 45-point margin—their fifth win by at least 27 points already this season.

Up next is a big Sunday showdown with Villanova, followed the next weekend by a road trip to "struggling mightily thus far but capable of pulling off the upset" Oregon. If the Bears can get through those two games, they'll carry an undefeated record into January once again.

No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, KenPom: 2, NET: 1)

Purdue was our No. 4 overall seed two weeks ago, but it has since blown out Florida State and took care of business against Iowa while our previous top three teams (Gonzaga, Kansas and UCLA) each suffered at least one loss.

While I can hardly imagine anyone going 20-0 against a Big Ten gauntlet, this offense does feel borderline unstoppable. Perhaps Iowa exposed some issues with its full-court pressure in the second half against a Boilermakers team that doesn't have a true/conventional point guard, or maybe Purdue was just taken aback by Iowa's playing with some give-a-darn on defense for a change. Something to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks against Rutgers, NC State and Butler.