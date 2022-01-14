Top Men's College Basketball Programs in Danger of Missing 2022 NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

The Michigan Wolverines opened this season ranked in the AP Top 10 and had earned a No. 4 seed or better in six of the past nine NCAA tournaments, but they feature prominently on our list of top teams most likely to miss this year's Big Dance.

By "top teams" we mean programs who fit within at least one of the two following pools of candidates:

Preseason AP Top 25 teams, or

Teams who have competed in at least seven of the past eight NCAA tournaments.

The first pool allows us to consider teams like Arkansas, Maryland and St. Bonaventure, who haven't necessarily been tournament mainstays in recent years but were certainly expected to get there this March.

The second pool factors in Cincinnati, VCU and Wichita State, who weren't expected to be great this year, but who we're used to hearing called on Selection Sunday.

Either way, all 10 of these teams were supposed to be better than this. Some are still in the mix for a bid, but most of them wouldn't even sniff the field if the tournament started today.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order. Statistics and resume data are current through the start of play Thursday.