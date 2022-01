Top Men's College Basketball Programs in Danger of Missing 2022 NCAA Tournament

4 of 10

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Tournament Resume: 9-7, NET: 107, KPI/SOR AVG: 94.0, BPI/KP/SAG AVG: 61.7

Three Best Wins: Florida, at Northwestern, Richmond

Three Worst Losses: George Mason, Northwestern, Louisville

Current Bracket Matrix Projection: Out (Appears in 0 of 74 projections)

Here's an interesting factoid about Maryland's frustrating season: In each of their losses to Iowa, Illinois and Louisville, the Terrapins led by the exact score of 47-42 at some point in the second half. They also led Virginia Tech 46-42 with eight minutes remaining in the second half and held a 50-47 lead with less than 10 minutes to go in regulation against Wisconsin before letting both of those games slip away.

If they had been able to hold onto even one of those five leads, they would have a legitimate at-large pulse. Additionally, if they had been able to hold onto all five of those leads, they would be a borderline AP Top 10 team right now.

Instead, they blew all of those games, sinking like a lead balloon since opening the year at No. 21 in the AP poll.

Maryland's shooting has been a colossal disappointment compared to recent years, especially from the perimeter. In 2020-21, the Terps averaged 8.2 made triples per game with a success rate of 35.7 percent. This year, those numbers have dropped to 6.4 and 31.8, respectively. And it's certainly not because they've been dominating in the paint instead. Rather, their team two-point percentage has also dropped from 53.9 to 48.8.

That is particularly maddening because after not having a point guard last year, they went to the transfer portal to get a veteran in Fatts Russell to run the show, but it just hasn't worked out as planned.

One parting thought: Maryland has a nice, neutral-site victory over Florida and just the one bad loss to George Mason. As disappointing as the first two months have been, the Terrapins could storm right back into the tournament conversation with one big week in the Big Ten.