Biggest Positions of Need for the Bears Entering 2022 NFL Offseason

The Chicago Bears have all sorts of roster issues to deal with as the franchise enters a new era.

Chicago hired Ryan Poles from the Kansas City Chiefs to be the team's new general manager Tuesday. Poles' first task is hiring a new head coach.

Poles and the new head coach need to work together to surround Justin Fields with as many offensive weapons as possible for his second NFL season.

The Bears enter the offseason with a single wide receiver under contract for the 2022 campaign. Darnell Mooney will be a vital piece for the team's success moving forward, but there needs to be additions around him.

Chicago also needs to protect Fields with better offensive linemen. The previous regime tried to help Fields with the draft selection of Teven Jenkins, but his rookie season did not pan out as expected.

Improving the offense should be the Bears' primary focus, but they also need to spruce up certain areas of defense to become a more complete team.