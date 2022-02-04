Fans Make Their Pitch for Better WWE Gimmicks to Replace the 24/7 Championship

1 of 5

"A Television title that has to be defended on TV every week." (@kentrutledge)

"Do the TV title again." (@tmasden)

By a wide margin, the most suggested idea by B/R readers was a new version of the Television Championship. In fact, a lot of commenters went into detail about how the belt would work.

Suggestions included things such as having the belt defended every single week, making the time limit 10-15 minutes per match, reaching a certain number of weeks as champion earns the TV champ a WWE title shot, and keeping it available for both men and women like the 24/7 Championship.

This is actually something I have also been suggesting for years. The WCW World Television title helped launch a lot of careers and many fans have fond memories of it, so WWE using that legacy would add the nostalgia factor.

Making it more regulated and adding specific rules to the belt would give people more reason to be invested as both fans and performers. If a TV title reign can get somebody a WWE title shot, that also creates the possibility of seeing more top stars battle newer and lower-card wrestlers.

Imagine if Angel Garza was the TV champion for 10 weeks and earned a universal title shot against Roman Reigns. While he might not win, it would give us a chance to see him battle a huge star and potentially have a breakout performance.

Right now, the odds of us seeing Garza take on The Tribal Chief are slim to none.