Best Subplots to Follow in 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The men's and women's Royal Rumble matches may be all about setting the stage for WrestleMania and giving fans a taste of what they can expect at the biggest event of the year, but they are also home to the continuation of ongoing storylines and the ignition point for others.

From family drama to triumphant returns of all-time greats, this year's pay-per-view features a number of subplots worth keeping an eye on come Saturday night, including what role Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville will play when he enters the match.

Here are a few other storylines that could be part of this year's Royal Rumble contests.