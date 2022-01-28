The WWE WrestleMania 38 Storylines to Emerge from 2022 Royal Rumble

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble has historically been where WWE begins to set the stage for several marquee matches at WrestleMania and give fans a better idea of what the card will consist of.

With WrestleMania 38 emanating from the grand AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 and 3, it isn't impossible to already predict what those top matches at 'Mania may look like. Seeds have already been planted, and now it's more a matter of officially putting the pieces into place.

Of course, anything can change coming out of the Royal Rumble, not only in regards to the booking but also major returns or injuries that may occur. WWE has been known in the past to not lock in plans for The Show of Shows until the event draws closer, but it's safe to assume the main matchups for this year's two-night instalment have (hopefully) been decided upon by now.

Expect these five WrestleMania 38 storylines to start taking shape Saturday night at the Royal Rumble.