Cowboy Brock Lesnar, Edge and Beth Phoenix Dominate, More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

Ahead of Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the January 24 edition of WWE Raw produced a mixed bag of bizarre segments and solid wrestling.

Brock Lesnar showed up in a cowboy hat for his weigh-in with Bobby Lashley. What followed never felt it took this feud seriously, though it is at least clear The Beast Incarnate is having fun in his current run.

Edge and Beth Phoenix worked together in the main event to take out a group of security guards, showing why they are ready to surprise people in their mixed tag team match against The Miz and Maryse.

Kevin Owens challenged Damian Priest for the United States Championship. While Monday's contest ended inconclusively, it seems KO could well be the man to dethrone The Archer of Infamy.

Chad Gable and Otis challenged Randy Orton and Riddle to a mental challenge, a spelling bee, which quickly turned into a mess. Luckily, the Olympian got the chance to shine later in a battle with The Viper.

The women's division continues to suffer even on nights when WWE is focused on quality wrestling. In two matches using eight of the top women in the company, they barely got six minutes of in-ring time. This is unacceptable for a promotion that should pride itself on its talent.

Raw is built on great performers, and certain talent stood out on the go-home edition before the Royal Rumble.