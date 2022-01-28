Latest WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Rumors, Odds and Match Card Picks

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Saturday night is the 2022 edition of the Royal Rumble, and the WWE Universe has shifted its attention to the possible winners and the show's impact on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

From marquee championship matches featuring Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, to the men's and women's Battle Royals, the company has set the stage for an epic showcase for its Superstars.

Here are the latest rumors, odds and match card predictions for the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Match Odds Predicted Winner Men's Royal Rumble match Brock Lesnar +350 Big E +350 Roman Reigns +800 Drew McIntyre +900 AJ Styles +1000 The Rock +1200 Omos +1400 Bobby Lashley +1600 Seth Rollins +1800 Kevin Owens +2000 Finn Balor +2000 Damian Priest +2200 Edge, Randy Orton, Austin Theory, John Cena, Riddle +2500 Drew McIntyre Women's Royal Rumble match Bianca Belair +300 Bayley +550 Alexa Bliss +600 Rhea Ripley +800 Sasha Banks +1200 Raquel Gonzalez +1200 Charlotte Flair +1200 Paige +1400 Ronda Rousey +1400 Liv Morgan +1600 Asuka +1800 Shayna Baszler +2200 Io Shirai +2500 Lita +2500 Raquel Gonzalez Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Brock Lesnar -230 Bobby Lashley +160 Brock Lesnar Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop Becky Lynch -1200 Doudrop +750 Becky Lynch Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse Edge & Beth Phoenix -500 The Miz & Maryse +300 Edge & Beth Phoenix Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins Roman Reigns -240 Seth Rollins +165 Roman Reigns

Latest Royal Rumble Rumors

Ronda Rousey Set to Return?

One of the biggest imaginable returns for WrestleMania season would be former Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey. With the mainstream attention she would bring to help WWE make headlines, the company would welcome her back with open arms.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Vince McMahon and his team are pushing for the 34-year-old to return to WWE programming at this year's Royal Rumble. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live said he was told, "Rousey will be in the Royal Rumble."

Rousey has not wrestled a match since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, when she left to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne. Since her departure, the women's division has changed dramatically and her addition would force WWE to improve its booking as its female stars would be under the spotlight again.

If WWE wants to create the most memorable Royal Rumble moment in the women's match, pulling out all the stops and getting the former UFC star to return to the ring would be the best possible first step on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

Undertaker in St. Louis?

WrestleMania season has felt different since Undertaker hung up his boots, but rumors are swirling that he will be in St. Louis this weekend and attending the 2022 Royal Rumble.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Deadman will be at The Dome at America's Center primarily for the purpose of supporting his wife, Michelle McCool, who is competing in the women's match.

Johnson noted that the WWE icon could also be shooting "material for Peacock" since WWE will be recording content during Royal Rumble weekend.

While the 56-year-old has said his in-ring career is over, there is no doubt the company understands his value and could be looking to use him in other capacities. What better way to get a younger Superstar over than by teaming him with The Deadman, just as All Elite Wrestling has done with Darby Allin and Sting?

Undertaker has become synonymous with WrestleMania over the years, and the WWE Universe would love to see him involved in weekly programming again, even if it's in a managerial role or as an advisor to a new Superstar.

Paige Entering Women's Rumble Match?

While the return of former champion Paige from a career-ending neck injury wouldn't make the same mainstream impact as a Rousey return, fans understand the importance of a triumphant recovery and she would be received as a hero.

Just as the WWE Universe showered Edge with love after he overcame his career-ending neck injuries, the 29-year-old making a surprise return in the women's Rumble match and setting up a WrestleMania 38 contest would be the talk of the business.

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats noted there is growing speculation that Paige could make a one-night return to the squared circle on Saturday night. She has also fueled the rumors on social media by planting subtle teases over the last several weeks.

The English wrestler has not fought since December 2017, but the WWE Universe has never given up on the possibility of a comeback. If her iconic music plays at the Royal Rumble, fans around the world will rejoice at Paige's incredible recovery.

