    Latest WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Rumors, Odds and Match Card Picks

    Donald Wood@@Donald_WoodFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: WWE champion Brock Lesnar speaks during a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lesnar will face former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will take on heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Saturday night is the 2022 edition of the Royal Rumble, and the WWE Universe has shifted its attention to the possible winners and the show's impact on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

    From marquee championship matches featuring Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, to the men's and women's Battle Royals, the company has set the stage for an epic showcase for its Superstars.

    Here are the latest rumors, odds and match card predictions for the 2022 Royal Rumble.

    MatchOddsPredicted Winner
    Men's Royal Rumble match

    Brock Lesnar +350

    Big E +350

    Roman Reigns +800

    Drew McIntyre +900

    AJ Styles +1000

    The Rock +1200

    Omos +1400

    Bobby Lashley +1600

    Seth Rollins +1800

    Kevin Owens +2000

    Finn Balor +2000

    Damian Priest +2200

    Edge, Randy Orton, Austin Theory, John Cena, Riddle +2500 

    		Drew McIntyre
    Women's Royal Rumble match

    Bianca Belair +300

    Bayley +550

    Alexa Bliss +600

    Rhea Ripley +800

    Sasha Banks +1200

    Raquel Gonzalez +1200

    Charlotte Flair +1200

    Paige +1400

    Ronda Rousey +1400

    Liv Morgan +1600

    Asuka +1800

    Shayna Baszler +2200

    Io Shirai +2500

    Lita +2500

    		Raquel Gonzalez
    Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

    Brock Lesnar -230

    Bobby Lashley +160

    		Brock Lesnar
    Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

    Becky Lynch -1200

    Doudrop +750

    		Becky Lynch
    Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

    Edge & Beth Phoenix -500

    The Miz & Maryse +300

    		Edge & Beth Phoenix
    Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

    Roman Reigns -240

    Seth Rollins +165

    		Roman Reigns

    *Odds via BetOnline.

                      

    Latest Royal Rumble Rumors

    Ronda Rousey Set to Return?

    One of the biggest imaginable returns for WrestleMania season would be former Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey. With the mainstream attention she would bring to help WWE make headlines, the company would welcome her back with open arms.

    According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Vince McMahon and his team are pushing for the 34-year-old to return to WWE programming at this year's Royal Rumble. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live said he was told, "Rousey will be in the Royal Rumble."

    Rousey has not wrestled a match since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, when she left to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne. Since her departure, the women's division has changed dramatically and her addition would force WWE to improve its booking as its female stars would be under the spotlight again.

    If WWE wants to create the most memorable Royal Rumble moment in the women's match, pulling out all the stops and getting the former UFC star to return to the ring would be the best possible first step on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

    Undertaker in St. Louis?

    WrestleMania season has felt different since Undertaker hung up his boots, but rumors are swirling that he will be in St. Louis this weekend and attending the 2022 Royal Rumble.

    According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Deadman will be at The Dome at America's Center primarily for the purpose of supporting his wife, Michelle McCool, who is competing in the women's match.

    Johnson noted that the WWE icon could also be shooting "material for Peacock" since WWE will be recording content during Royal Rumble weekend.

    While the 56-year-old has said his in-ring career is over, there is no doubt the company understands his value and could be looking to use him in other capacities. What better way to get a younger Superstar over than by teaming him with The Deadman, just as All Elite Wrestling has done with Darby Allin and Sting?

    Undertaker has become synonymous with WrestleMania over the years, and the WWE Universe would love to see him involved in weekly programming again, even if it's in a managerial role or as an advisor to a new Superstar.

                    

    Paige Entering Women's Rumble Match?

    While the return of former champion Paige from a career-ending neck injury wouldn't make the same mainstream impact as a Rousey return, fans understand the importance of a triumphant recovery and she would be received as a hero.

    Just as the WWE Universe showered Edge with love after he overcame his career-ending neck injuries, the 29-year-old making a surprise return in the women's Rumble match and setting up a WrestleMania 38 contest would be the talk of the business.

    Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats noted there is growing speculation that Paige could make a one-night return to the squared circle on Saturday night. She has also fueled the rumors on social media by planting subtle teases over the last several weeks.

    The English wrestler has not fought since December 2017, but the WWE Universe has never given up on the possibility of a comeback. If her iconic music plays at the Royal Rumble, fans around the world will rejoice at Paige's incredible recovery.

                

