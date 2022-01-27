Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble is a time for dramatic reveals and shocking moments. Every match is a chance to build toward WrestleMania, and that means setting the stage for the biggest stories WWE will tell all year.

Not everyone will leave the 2022 Royal Rumble with the same angle they came in with. From big wins to shocking turns, the possibilities are endless to ensure the WWE Universe is talking.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins will challenge record-breaking universal champion Roman Reigns. The Miz and Maryse will get another opportunity to wrestle together, this time against Edge and Beth Phoenix.

The men's Rumble match still has many surprises in store. It could be a chance for a young star like Dominik Mysterio to establish himself or a champion such as Damian Priest to reevaluate his standing.

Saturday's pay-per-view will shift the direction of many Superstars and lead to key face and heel turns.

The following are the most likely turns to come at this year's Royal Rumble.