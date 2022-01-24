WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 24

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 24.

This was the final episode before Saturday's Royal Rumble event, so this was one of the last chances management had to make additions and changes to the card.

Monday's show saw The Miz throw Maryse a birthday party before the two of them face Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match this weekend.

We also saw Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have their official weigh-in, and Alpha Academy tested RK-Bro's intelligence in a special academic challenge.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.