WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 24January 25, 2022
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 24
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 24.
This was the final episode before Saturday's Royal Rumble event, so this was one of the last chances management had to make additions and changes to the card.
Monday's show saw The Miz throw Maryse a birthday party before the two of them face Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match this weekend.
We also saw Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have their official weigh-in, and Alpha Academy tested RK-Bro's intelligence in a special academic challenge.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.
The Weigh-in
Raw opened with the official weigh-in for the WWE Championship match at The Royal Rumble. Lashley was out first with MVP, followed by Lesnar and Paul Heyman.
After each man stepped on the scale, they and their managers talked some trash. The Beast left without incident while Lashley looked on.
Grade: D
Analysis
Why would you do a weigh-in when there are no weight classes in WWE? A contract signing, random promo or literally anything else would have made more sense.
The promos were fine but added absolutely nothing to this feud. This was the definition of filler and should not have been the opening segment.