Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 14

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 14January 24, 2022
Cory Joseph's insertion into the Detroit Pistons starting lineup provided some much-needed balance for the Eastern Conference team.
The 30-year-old took over for the struggling Killian Hayes during Detroit's road swing and has turned in some impressive results.
Joseph is averaging three points per game more in January than his season average, and he is dishing out assists at an impressive rate.
The Pistons point guard is one of a few veteran players who have performed well over the last week or so and could help with fantasy basketball depth in the immediate future.
Otto Porter Jr. is scoring in double figures inside the Golden State Warriors starting lineup, and Rudy Gay is chipping in on a consistent basis off the bench for the Utah Jazz.
Cory Joseph, PG, Detroit
Cory Joseph has been one of the main catalysts inside the Detroit Pistons offense over the last week.
The Canadian took over for Killian Hayes in the starting lineup on Wednesday after the young point guard was ruled out with an injury.
Joseph turned in 19 points and nine assists in a thrilling 133-131 victory over the Sacramento Kings. He followed that up with 18 points and eight handout in Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.
The 30-year-old started ahead of Hayes and played three more minutes more than the regular starter at the position on Sunday night.
That could be an indication of how the Pistons balance time between Joseph and the 20-year-old in the coming weeks. Hayes struggled to find consistency next to Cade Cunningham in the starting backcourt.
Joseph's fantasy basketball draw is his points and assists combination. If he gets around 20-25 points and assists per game, he could be a solid backup option in Yahoo fantasy leagues.
A run of five home games in the next six should help Joseph's comfort level as well. Detroit was on the road for the last week and adjusted on the fly with its point guard situation.
The Pistons don't have any back-to-back games in the next week, so that should give Joseph more time to acclimate to a potential longer-term starting role in practice.
Otto Porter Jr., SF/PF, Golden State
Otto Porter Jr. has done a nice job in an expanded role in the Golden State Warriors starting lineup.
The 28-year-old has been the right fit alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as the Warriors look to fill the void left by Draymond Green's injury absence.
Porter has posted a scoring total in double figures in three of the last four games, and he had 13 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's win over the Utah Jazz.
The Georgetown alum came close to a double-double in all three of his double-digit point performances over the last week. He had seven, eight and nine rebounds in those contests.
Porter's consistency in the points and rebounds categories make him an intriguing fit at the forward spots in the fantasy basketball until Green returns to the Golden State lineup.
Rudy Gay, SF/PF, Utah
Rudy Gay is producing consistent numbers off the bench for the Utah Jazz, but he does not have the run of double-digit performances that Joseph and Porter had recently.
The 35-year-old put up 16 points in Sunday's loss to the Warriors, but that was an exception to the totals he produced recently.
Gay is averaging 9.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in January, which makes him a fringe waiver-wire candidate at the forward positions.
The UConn product is playing around 18-20 minutes every night, and the three-point shot has been vital to his point total. He made four three-point shots in his two double-digit point games in January.
If Gay knocks down threes on a more consistent basis, his fantasy basketball value could rise. For now, he is a backup forward option who can chip in a decent chunk of points and rebounds each night.