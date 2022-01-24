Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 14

1 of 3

Cory Joseph has been one of the main catalysts inside the Detroit Pistons offense over the last week.

The Canadian took over for Killian Hayes in the starting lineup on Wednesday after the young point guard was ruled out with an injury.

Joseph turned in 19 points and nine assists in a thrilling 133-131 victory over the Sacramento Kings. He followed that up with 18 points and eight handout in Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The 30-year-old started ahead of Hayes and played three more minutes more than the regular starter at the position on Sunday night.

That could be an indication of how the Pistons balance time between Joseph and the 20-year-old in the coming weeks. Hayes struggled to find consistency next to Cade Cunningham in the starting backcourt.

Joseph's fantasy basketball draw is his points and assists combination. If he gets around 20-25 points and assists per game, he could be a solid backup option in Yahoo fantasy leagues.

A run of five home games in the next six should help Joseph's comfort level as well. Detroit was on the road for the last week and adjusted on the fly with its point guard situation.

The Pistons don't have any back-to-back games in the next week, so that should give Joseph more time to acclimate to a potential longer-term starting role in practice.