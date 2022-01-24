Super Bowl 2022: Predictions and Latest Odds Ahead of Conference Championships

2 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Odds: Los Angeles (-3.5)

In order for the Los Angeles Rams to advance to their second Super Bowl in four years, they will have to overcome the one team that has been their kryptonite over the last three seasons: the San Francisco 49ers.

The division foes last overcame a 17-point deficit in Week 18 to beat the Rams in overtime and cash their ticket to the postseason. Since then, Kyle Shanahan's crew has been a buzzsaw, defeating the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers to earn their way to the NFC Championship game.

Both of those teams were better than the Niners, but superb coaching and key contributions from star players like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and much-maligned quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, not to mention the most important blocked punt in recent memory, have them rolling toward a second Super Bowl appearance in three years.

Given their dominance over LA and everything else that has gone right for them during this run, there is absolutely no reason to believe San Francisco will not advance to Super Bowl on February 13.

Except, you know, the Rams are playing like the team everyone expected them to be this season.

The defense has played exceptionally, shutting down the Cardinals high-powered offense in the Wildcard round before stifling Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for most of the divisional round game. They sacked Brady three times, forced an interception and came away with a fumble.

On the offensive side of the ball, Matthew Stafford has saved his best for the playoffs.

He has thrown four touchdowns and, more importantly, zero interceptions. He is completing 74.5 percent of his passes and is third in the league in QBR this postseason at 73.6. Most of all, he is finding the big play when the team needs it the most.

The 70-yard touchdown to Cooper Kupp is before halftime against Tampa Bay and the 44-yard bomb to Kupp in the final seconds of the game to set up Matt Gay's winning field goal were the stuff of a player who has heard the doubters and relished in the opportunity to silence them.

Kupp was otherworldly in the divisional round, finishing the game nine receptions for 183 yards, a 20.3 per-play average and a touchdown. No receiver has done what Kupp has done this season and been so routinely disrespected by the opposing team.

Despite winning the triple crown, he repeatedly finds himself in single coverage situations, which he takes advantage of en route to a big play here or a perfectly timed touchdown there.

He will be a factor against San Francisco, which exhibited difficulty in stopping him during their most recent encounter.

The game will be close, the Niners will rush Stafford and make things much more difficult for him than Tampa Bay did by getting to him just twice. The difference will be the big-play magic the veteran quarterback has found in these playoffs, a wideout still looking for the rest of the league to put some respect on his name, and a defense that has gelled just in time for the most important game of the season.

Prediction: Rams win by 3