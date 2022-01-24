WWE Royal Rumble Match Card Picks Including Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Royal Rumble Match Card Picks Including Roman Reigns vs. Seth RollinsJanuary 24, 2022
The march to WrestleMania 38 begins in St. Louis on Saturday, when WWE presents its annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
A loaded card, headlined by the women's and men's Battle Royals, as well as universal champion Roman Reigns defending against Seth Rollins, will set the tone for 'Mania season and give fans a taste of what they can expect at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Who will leave the night's six matches with their arms raised in victory and momentum on their side ahead of the WWE showpiece in Dallas on April 2-3?
Find out with these previews and predictions for Saturday night's high-stakes contests.
Mixed Tag Team Match: Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse
The Miz was certainly an interesting comeback opponent for Edge, and the ensuing feud has been fun and full of solid promo work if nothing else.
But what should be a fun mixed tag match is hardly one with a ton of drama surrounding it.
The A-Lister is a great heel but hardly perceived to be on the level of Edge with most fans. Add to that teased dissension between him and his wife, Maryse, and you have every reason to believe The Rated-R Superstar and Beth Phoenix couple will emerge victorious.
Prediction: Edge and Phoenix
Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop
WWE and Becky Lynch have managed to get fans to boo her character so, naturally, she is booked against an opponent she is destined to be cheered over.
Still, despite the questionable booking decision, the Raw women's champion's defense against Doudrop should provide a strong match between two above-average in-ring performers.
Lynch will play the de facto babyface and Doudrop should shine by taking a large portion of the match. Much like the mixed tag team bout, the outcome of this one does not feel like it's in question.
Big Time Becks will roll into WrestleMania 38 season as the titleholder, for a date with an opponent who may well be decided later in the night.
Prediction: Lynch retains
WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
What should be an epic encounter between two of the most legitimate badass competitors of the modern era has been preceded by interesting creative centered around WWE champion Brock Lesnar laughing off the challenge of Bobby Lashley.
How that is supposed to sell the audience on a match that should easily sell itself is a question that only WWE officials can answer. As is often the case in these situations, the intensity Lesnar and The All Mighty bring to the ring will likely elevate the quality of the match beyond the disappointing build.
This is a match Lashley has been after for years, and fans should expect to see one of the performances of his career when he lines up against The Beast Incarnate.
It would be easy to imagine a scenario in which Roman Reigns gets one over on Lesnar and former special counsel Paul Heyman by costing him the match and the title here. Too easy, in fact.
However, Lesnar will retain his belt in one of the most physical tests of his career in a result that manages to protect The All Mighty even in defeat.
Prediction: Lesnar retains
Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns
The biggest upset of the Royal Rumble card will come in the Universal Championship match when Seth Rollins ends Roman Reigns' historic run
The Visionary has been discounted by The Tribal Chief, considered the lesser star even in his own household. Despite consistently beating Reigns in title matches when they clash, Rollins enters this one as the underdog.
The events of Friday's SmackDown, which culminated with The Usos being barred from ringside for the encounter, create a scenario in which Reigns will be forced to go it alone for the first time in a long time. He won't have Jimmy or Jey to help fight his battle. There is no Paul Heyman slithering around ringside, ready and willing to protect the title reign of The Tribal Chief at all costs.
Rollins will capitalize on having his former Shield teammate one-on-one and do what he has done previously: relieve Reigns of the top prize in the industry.
Why? Because WWE wants Reigns to stand tall at the close of WrestleMania 38 after winning another title and what better way to do that than by defeating Brock Lesnar to win the WWE belt? He doesn't need the universal title to do that, and any other outcome sets up the champion vs. champion match that was teased but simply does not appear likely.
Prediction: Rollins wins the Universal Championship
Women's Royal Rumble Match
In the coolest world imaginable, Lita would return to the Royal Rumble, win and set up one last WrestleMania showing.
The lack of follow-up to her one appearance on SmackDown suggests that is not the most likely of outcomes, unfortunately.
Instead, there are three likely scenarios that will set up WrestleMania for either the Raw or SmackDown women's title.
The first is a Charlotte Flair win in which she makes history by becoming the first woman to win two Rumbles, then has the opportunity to name her opponent for the biggest event of the year.
The second sees Bianca Belair become the first two-time winner and set up a bout with the woman who ended her first reign with championship gold, Becky Lynch.
The third, perhaps most intriguing option is Liv Morgan.
The underdog of the Raw women's division has lost to Big Time Becks on two previous occasions but a Rumble win would earn her a shot on wrestling's grandest stage—an opportunity she has earned.
We're going with that option, followed by the eventual addition of Belair to the mix, to create a three-way match in Dallas on April 2-3.
Prediction: Morgan wins the women's Rumble match
Men's Royal Rumble Match
This year's men's Royal Rumble is among the most difficult to predict in recent years.
As late as two weeks ago, it appeared as though Big E was a shoo-in. Then he was beaten decisively by Seth Rollins and shoved into the ongoing rivalry between The New Day and Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.
Kevin Owens is an option given his current on-screen friendship with Rollins and the creative possibilities a win in the Rumble would present.
Sheamus is hardly a super-interesting option to win but he's a fantastic professional wrestler, capable of having the best match on any show, and has been on a roll of late entering the Rumble.
As welcome as those options would be, it is a surprise entrant who will have his hand raised in victory.
Roman Reigns, fresh off losing the Universal Championship earlier in the night, will enter and win the Rumble, setting up his WrestleMania showdown with Brock Lesnar.
The internet will revolt, angry tweets will follow and The Head of the Table will head to Dallas to headline yet another Show of Shows.
Prediction: Reigns win the men's Rumble match