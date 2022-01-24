WWE Royal Rumble Match Card Picks Including Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The march to WrestleMania 38 begins in St. Louis on Saturday, when WWE presents its annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

A loaded card, headlined by the women's and men's Battle Royals, as well as universal champion Roman Reigns defending against Seth Rollins, will set the tone for 'Mania season and give fans a taste of what they can expect at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Who will leave the night's six matches with their arms raised in victory and momentum on their side ahead of the WWE showpiece in Dallas on April 2-3?

Find out with these previews and predictions for Saturday night's high-stakes contests.